Correlation between Pork/Alcohol consumption and Covid cases.

Jul 5, 2020
If we consider China an outlier (due to strictest lockdown and effective quarantine measures), there is a surprising correlation between Pork/Alcohol consumption and prevelance of Covid-19 cases. Makes you wonder the concept of Halal and Haram and prohibition of Pork and Alcohol in Islam, is indeed for the benefit of mankind.
It needs to be investigated what changes pork and alcohol brings to the human body making it more susceptible to this virus.
Jul 5, 2020
VCheng said:
This depends on testing prevalence, so that data are skewed. This correlation therefore is not robust.
IMO not on the number of tests performed rather then the percentage of +ve cases. If we see the per capita infections and deaths, this correlation stands.
 
Sep 29, 2010
Arsenal Caan said:
IMO not on the number of tests performed rather then the percentage of +ve cases. If we see the per capita infections and deaths, this correlation stands.
So where is the map with the prevalence of Covid in your OP for the comparison?
 
Jul 5, 2020
VCheng said:
So where is the map with the prevalence of Covid in your OP for the comparison?
Sorry I didn't post it .... But that data is readily available .... You can check it on bing. Anways there is correlation although that doesn't necessarily mean causation!
 
Sep 29, 2010
Arsenal Caan said:
Sorry I didn't post it .... But that data is readily available .... You can check it on bing. Anways there is correlation although that doesn't necessarily mean causation!
LOL! You really do not have the data to support your argument, which seems to be pre-conceived. Please carry on. :D
 
Jul 5, 2020
@VCheng here, plz check this
We can clearly see a pattern here with EU and Americas most badly hit by covid.
Also India which might have less consumption of pork but high consumption of Alcohol, plus other "Haram" items which I even don't want to mention.
COVID-19_Outbreak_World_Map_Total_Deaths_per_Capita.svg.png
 
