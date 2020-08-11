/ Register

Corps Commanders Conference: Geo-strategic, national security issues discussed

    [​IMG]

    August 11, 2020


    The 234th Corps Commanders’ Conference presided by General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) held on Tuesday at GHQ. Geo-strategic and national security issues discussed.

    According to ISPR press release, forum reviewed situation at LOC, Pak-Afghan border and internal security environment. Forum appreciated the progress of Afghan Reconciliation Process and hoped for early commencement of intra Afghan dialogue.

    COAS expressed satisfaction on operational preparedness of formations and appreciated efforts in aid of civil administration to contain COVID-19 pandemic and Locust threat .

    COAS directed commanders to ensure necessary measures for public safety and security during upcoming Muharram in concert with civil administration, with due cognizance to COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.


    COAS also lauded timely and effective response of troops to recent floods in Balochistan and Sindh, especially the mitigation efforts against urban flooding in Karachi. COAS emphasized to exercise vigilance and take proactive measures in the wake of ongoing flood situation.
     
    Hopefully, the Pak Deep State has ultimately taken it like "Now or Never", "Direct Action", "Eat Grass but Have the Bomb" etc......
     
