Corps Commander Peshawar Lt: General Hidayat-ur-Rehman told mothers of APS children "make more babies"

Umar Naray the TTP commander who appeared with APS attackers is dead

The Ameer of TTP at the time of this attack Mullah Fazlullah is dead

The guy who lead faction of Hakim Ullah Mehsud after break up of TTP Shehryar Mehsud is dead

The people who facilitated this attack are hanged



We can at best put corps commander Peshawar of that time in jail for some time for alleged negligence. You can't hang someone for alleged negligence



Ab aur kia karain? I really want to understand what "insaf" do they want? Should we hang Raheel Sharif for this attack? Like what? Click to expand...

it's WHAT he said and HOW he said it, honestly you don't see anything wrong with that the Corp Commander said? WTF i mean like SERIOUSLY? such statements will cause such a big divide between civilians and forces!it's WHAT he said and HOW he said it, honestly you don't see anything wrong with that the Corp Commander said? Click to expand...

This is what I am saying as well, they keep crying that they want justice. I read somewhere that all but one of the main culprits involved in APS are all hanged, the masterminds or top leaders at that time of TTP etc are all buried 6 feet deep long ago.Yes, it was tragic incident and probably these parent won't be able to forget it in their entire life. But for how long they will keep on demanding for justice when all main culprits are already executed? Is there an end to their demands or they just want to keep milking the state forever by keep on playing victims?Its just a claim of that one lady in the video without any evidence whatsoever. Tomorrow any other lady can come on camera and claim while crying that Mr @baqai has said bla bla bla to her and we are supposed to believe it just because she is mother of an APS victim?Let's not jump on guns until there is a proof that it was actually said. If its true, then that corps commander should be punished as per the law.