Corps Commander Peshawar Lt: General Hidayat-ur-Rehman told mothers of APS children "make more babies"

I condemn this if this is true.
But on the other side, these families should get a life and move on now. They are now blackmailing the govt in the name of their martyred kids. They got the financial compensations, respect and sympathy. What else do they want? Its not like state can keep kneeling to them forever.
they wanted some culprits executed but our judiciary and and some lawyers and civil law enforcement agencies failed to provide visible justice, we know few culprits were hanged and few were killed by the series of Airstrike conducted by PAF inside Afghanistan after this incident many details about this conspiracy against the state of Pakistan and its children is not in public domain, and it the right the of parents of APS martyrs.
We know terrorist were specially targeting childrens of Army officials many Army officers also lost their children not just civilians
, but this fact is missing from the media and current proceedings regarding the current petitions in SC.
Secondly we have witnessed some parents who were politically inclined towards lar-o-bar gang were the first one to accused Army immediately after the incident, though they are in minority, many people might remember youtube video of a father accusing Army Chief and other Army officials in one public gathering by PTM.
Currently this minor group is being used by PTM gang who as per long standing policy of Gen. Bajwa "Hamarey apne Bachey hai"
It is an opportunity
for the state and for the army to release those secret intelligence reports and investigations, transcript of intercepted conversation b/w handlers and terrorist of APS and communication b/w handlers and the so called diplomatic Indian staff from one of their safe house in Afghanistan which indicates the role of India in this massacre.