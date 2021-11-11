Corps Commander Peshawar Lt: General Hidayat-ur-Rehman told mothers of APS children "make more babies"

Line have to be drawn under the tragedy, and no one can deny the pain of losing the child and then with that amount of brutality. We have buried almost 80 000 loved ones and some of them didn't had anything left of their bodies at all and one have to understand the war imposed by our enemy and its costs and implications. Justices have to stay in their limits and don't be part or create circus of the tragedy.

We can't even guarantee the safety and security of our VIP's with the security provided never mind the common men. All lives comes from Allah and goes back to him that's the only guarantee in life and that's the law of the nature. Intelligence services and and law and order forces through out the world can't guarantee nothing will happen to there citizens. So how one can give guarantee of such nature with limited resources and from a non tax paying nation. Impossible expectations have just gone 100 notches up on the scale with the theatrics of our justices. Aren't these justices are not the same part of the mafia, according to them Nora didn't needed any bond money before leaving the country.