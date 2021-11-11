What's new

Corps Commander Peshawar Lt: General Hidayat-ur-Rehman told mothers of APS children "make more babies"

truthfollower

truthfollower

FULL MEMBER
Mar 8, 2019
1,812
-4
1,956
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
state and its institutions abuse this concept of shadat. If such is the mindset of top leadership you can only imagine about people working under them

Nothing worth in this country that you make such kind of sacrifice for it.

Policemen killed by the terrorists TLP is another example
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
39,511
3
82,304
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PaklovesTurkiye said:
DID HE REALLY SAY THAT ??
Click to expand...
Obviously no

It is a lie

These guys are now using a tragedy to blackmail state and all thanks to a dramabaaz Chief justice

Same chief justice who never questioned Justice Waqar Seth of Peshawar High Court for releasing 200 convicted TTP terrorists

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Pakistan provincial court orders release of 200 prisoners convicted by military courts of terrorism - Times of India

Pakistan News: PESHAWAR: A provincial high court in northwest Pakistan has ordered the release of 200 prisoners convicted by the controversial military courts on dif.
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
 
Jazzbot

Jazzbot

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 27, 2010
9,210
16
22,589
Country
Pakistan
Location
Bahrain
I condemn this if this is true.

But on the other side, these families should get a life and move on now. They are now blackmailing the govt in the name of their martyred kids. They got the financial compensations, respect and sympathy. What else do they want? Its not like state can keep kneeling to them forever.
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
39,511
3
82,304
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jazzbot said:
I condemn this if this is true.

But on the other side, these families should get a life and move on now. They are now blackmailing the govt in the name of their martyred kids. They got the financial compensations, respect and sympathy. What else do they want? Its not like state can keep kneeling to them forever.
Click to expand...
What kind of "insaf" do they want?

Umar Naray the TTP commander who appeared with APS attackers is dead
The Ameer of TTP at the time of this attack Mullah Fazlullah is dead
The guy who lead faction of Hakim Ullah Mehsud after break up of TTP Shehryar Mehsud is dead
The people who facilitated this attack are hanged

We can at best put corps commander Peshawar of that time in jail for some time for alleged negligence. You can't hang someone for alleged negligence

Ab aur kia karain? I really want to understand what "insaf" do they want? Should we hang Raheel Sharif for this attack? Like what?
 
baqai

baqai

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 28, 2006
2,331
1
3,080
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
WTF i mean like SERIOUSLY? such statements will cause such a big divide between civilians and forces! :(
Areesh said:
What kind of "insaf" do they want?

Umar Naray the TTP commander who appeared with APS attackers is dead
The Ameer of TTP at the time of this attack Mullah Fazlullah is dead
The guy who lead faction of Hakim Ullah Mehsud after break up of TTP Shehryar Mehsud is dead
The people who facilitated this attack are hanged

We can at best put corps commander Peshawar of that time in jail for some time for alleged negligence. You can't hang someone for alleged negligence

Ab aur kia karain? I really want to understand what "insaf" do they want? Should we hang Raheel Sharif for this attack? Like what?
Click to expand...
it's WHAT he said and HOW he said it, honestly you don't see anything wrong with that the Corp Commander said?
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
39,511
3
82,304
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
baqai said:
WTF i mean like SERIOUSLY? such statements will cause such a big divide between civilians and forces! :(


it's WHAT he said and HOW he said it, honestly you don't see anything wrong with that the Corp Commander said?
Click to expand...
How do you know he said it? Do we have a recording? Share that recording with me

It is hearsay for now

I can also say you this and this. Where is the proof for that?
 
Jazzbot

Jazzbot

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 27, 2010
9,210
16
22,589
Country
Pakistan
Location
Bahrain
Areesh said:
What kind of "insaf" do they want?

Umar Naray the TTP commander who appeared with APS attackers is dead
The Ameer of TTP at the time of this attack Mullah Fazlullah is dead
The guy who lead faction of Hakim Ullah Mehsud after break up of TTP Shehryar Mehsud is dead
The people who facilitated this attack are hanged

We can at best put corps commander Peshawar of that time in jail for some time for alleged negligence. You can't hang someone for alleged negligence

Ab aur kia karain? I really want to understand what "insaf" do they want? Should we hang Raheel Sharif for this attack? Like what?
Click to expand...

This is what I am saying as well, they keep crying that they want justice. I read somewhere that all but one of the main culprits involved in APS are all hanged, the masterminds or top leaders at that time of TTP etc are all buried 6 feet deep long ago.

Yes, it was tragic incident and probably these parent won't be able to forget it in their entire life. But for how long they will keep on demanding for justice when all main culprits are already executed? Is there an end to their demands or they just want to keep milking the state forever by keep on playing victims?
baqai said:
WTF i mean like SERIOUSLY? such statements will cause such a big divide between civilians and forces! :(


it's WHAT he said and HOW he said it, honestly you don't see anything wrong with that the Corp Commander said?
Click to expand...


Its just a claim of that one lady in the video without any evidence whatsoever. Tomorrow any other lady can come on camera and claim while crying that Mr @baqai has said bla bla bla to her and we are supposed to believe it just because she is mother of an APS victim?

Let's not jump on guns until there is a proof that it was actually said. If its true, then that corps commander should be punished as per the law.
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
39,511
3
82,304
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Liberals of Pakistan are the biggest b@stards of Pakistan

On one hand they oppose talks between TTP and Pakistani state because of APS

But on other hand they love and eulogize that clown Waqar Seth even though he released hundreds of TTP terrorists

Pakistani liberals also love hypocrites like Mohsin Dawar who never said a word of condolence for dozens of Pakistani soldiers killed in Waziristan by TTP and put hinderance in operations against TTP in Waziristan but oppose when Pakistani state wants to talk with TTP using same APS card
 
HRK

HRK

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 24, 2010
12,754
99
33,209
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jazzbot said:
I condemn this if this is true.

But on the other side, these families should get a life and move on now. They are now blackmailing the govt in the name of their martyred kids. They got the financial compensations, respect and sympathy. What else do they want? Its not like state can keep kneeling to them forever.
Click to expand...
they wanted some culprits executed but our judiciary and and some lawyers and civil law enforcement agencies failed to provide visible justice, we know few culprits were hanged and few were killed by the series of Airstrike conducted by PAF inside Afghanistan after this incident many details about this conspiracy against the state of Pakistan and its children is not in public domain, and it the right the of parents of APS martyrs.

We know terrorist were specially targeting childrens of Army officials many Army officers also lost their children not just civilians, but this fact is missing from the media and current proceedings regarding the current petitions in SC.

Secondly we have witnessed some parents who were politically inclined towards lar-o-bar gang were the first one to accused Army immediately after the incident, though they are in minority, many people might remember youtube video of a father accusing Army Chief and other Army officials in one public gathering by PTM.

Currently this minor group is being used by PTM gang who as per long standing policy of Gen. Bajwa "Hamarey apne Bachey hai"

It is an opportunity for the state and for the army to release those secret intelligence reports and investigations, transcript of intercepted conversation b/w handlers and terrorist of APS and communication b/w handlers and the so called diplomatic Indian staff from one of their safe house in Afghanistan which indicates the role of India in this massacre.
 
M

mudas777

FULL MEMBER
Oct 24, 2016
1,719
0
3,000
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Line have to be drawn under the tragedy, and no one can deny the pain of losing the child and then with that amount of brutality. We have buried almost 80 000 loved ones and some of them didn't had anything left of their bodies at all and one have to understand the war imposed by our enemy and its costs and implications. Justices have to stay in their limits and don't be part or create circus of the tragedy.
We can't even guarantee the safety and security of our VIP's with the security provided never mind the common men. All lives comes from Allah and goes back to him that's the only guarantee in life and that's the law of the nature. Intelligence services and and law and order forces through out the world can't guarantee nothing will happen to there citizens. So how one can give guarantee of such nature with limited resources and from a non tax paying nation. Impossible expectations have just gone 100 notches up on the scale with the theatrics of our justices. Aren't these justices are not the same part of the mafia, according to them Nora didn't needed any bond money before leaving the country.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 9, Members: 4, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom