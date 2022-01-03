Coronavirus: Xian officials sacked over handling of outbreak as cases fall below 100

Wang Bin and Cui Shiyue – senior figures in the city’s worst-hit district – were removed from their posts to ‘strengthen’ the battle

It comes as locked down residents have complained of food shortages, and as the number of local infections are going down

A lot of pro democracy advocate always talks about accountability. China already sacked thousands of officials due to Covid. Death toll in United States is now over 800,000. How many have been sacked in United States?