Coronavirus update: U.S. new cases jump 20% to record 121,200 in a single day; ‘We North Dakotans are in crisis,’ says doctor
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 1:10 p.m. ET
By Ciara Linnane
13 states posted record case numbers on Thursday, including Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, Minnesota, Iowa, Oklahoma, Nebraska and North Dakota
Just one day after the U.S. for the first time surpassed 100,000 new cases of the coronavirus illness COVID-19 in a single day, it set a fresh record that was 20% higher, straining hospitals in areas of the Midwest and South as they struggle to cope with an influx of patients.
The U.S. reported at least 121,200 new cases on Thursday, according to a New York Times tracker, and at least 1,108 people died. In the last week, the U.S. has averaged 96,231 cases a day, an increase of 54% over the average of two weeks ago.
Data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University show 13 states posted record case numbers on Thursday, including Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, Minnesota, Iowa, Oklahoma, Nebraska and North Dakota.
North Dakota’s hospital system is at 90% capacity, according to the state health department. Dr. Jeffrey Sather, the chief of staff at Trinity Hospital in Minot, said Tuesday, “We North Dakotans are in crisis,” the Dickinson Press reported.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum moved nearly two dozen counties up a risk level on the state’s five-level color-coded system on Thursday, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
An Associated Press analysis of 376 counties with the highest number of new cases per capita, the overwhelming majority — 93% of those counties — voted for incumbent President Donald Trump, and most were areas with little compliance with public safety measures recommended by experts in place.
Most were rural counties in Montana, the Dakotas, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Wisconsin, where few people are reportedly socially distancing or wearing face masks.
“Public health officials need to step back, listen to and understand the people who aren’t taking the same stance” on mask wearing and other control measures, Dr. Marcus Plescia of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials told the AP.
The analysis also found that Trump supporters were more bullish on the state of the pandemic than voters for his rival, Democrat Joe Biden. A full 36% of Trump voters said the pandemic was completely or mostly under control — as Trump has insisted — while 47% said it was somewhat under control.
In contrast, 82% of Biden voters said the pandemic is not at all under control.
