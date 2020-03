This is sort of a compilation of updates and not a single article so there won't be a link.



Please stay indoors, and keep your social contacts to a minimum.



Overnight, the Ministry of Interior and the National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management Authority made its strongest plea yet regarding Covid-19, asking all citizens, residents and visitors in the UAE to remain in their homes.



You can, however, venture out groceries and medicines, to perform essential jobs, and in case of emergency.



“The public are also urged to use their own family cars with a maximum of three individuals per vehicle. They are also advised not to visit public places and maintain social distancing protocols during family gatherings as part of the precautionary measures taken to ensure public health and safety,” added the statement.



As lockdowns come into effect around the globe, it’s more important than ever to head the advice of the local authorities. WAM concludes: “The UAE law on communicable diseases, which includes fines and jail terms, will be enforced against all violators, added the statement.”



Citizens and residents should not visit hospitals, unless in emergencies, in which case masks should be worn.



What's closed so far?



- All passenger flights are closed



- No one is allowed to go out or come back (enter or renter) to the country



- All schools are closed and classes being held over the Internet from home



- All shopping malls, fish, meat, vegetable markets are closed (Groceries, super markets, and pharmacies will remain open and attract all the crowd of the malls thus increasing chances of spread :/)



- People advised to stay at home except for essentials.



- All gyms, beaches, public places, events, parks, recreational centers are closed.



- Taxis are to be completely or partially (80%) to be closed. (learnt from taxi drivers).



- All public transport might be closed (announcement pending)



- Restaurants will also be closed to diners and limited to home deliveries only.

