Coronavirus: Total US COVID-19 cases top 33 million as death toll creeps past 587,000
Total coronavirus cases in the United States surpassed 33 million Wednesday, marking the first substantial decrease in the nationwide rate of both new infections and deaths since virus activity peaked in January.
www.kiro7.com
By Wednesday afternoon, the United States’ 33,002,640 cumulative COVID-19 cases represented roughly 20% of the more than 164 million global cases, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.
Meanwhile, virus-related deaths among Americans increased to 587,312, representing roughly 17% of the more than 3.4 million global COVID-19 fatalities recorded to date.
The latest figures come three months after widespread COVID-19 vaccination efforts rolled out nationwide and 25 days after the U.S. recorded its last million-case benchmark on April 24, meaning it took roughly six times as long to record the most recent 1 million-case increase compared with the four-day cycles reported in early January.
To date, nine U.S. states have confirmed at least 1 million COVID-19 cases each, including:
• California: nearly 3.8 million cases, resulting in nearly 63,000 deaths
• Texas: more than 2.9 million cases, resulting in more than 51,000 deaths
• Florida: more than 2.3 million cases, resulting in nearly 37,000 deaths
• New York: nearly 2.1 million cases, resulting in more than 53,000 deaths
• Illinois: nearly 1.4 million cases, resulting in nearly 25,000 deaths
• Pennsylvania: nearly 1.2 million cases, resulting in nearly 27,000 deaths
• Georgia: more than 1.1 million cases, resulting in more than 20,000 deaths
• Ohio: nearly 1.1 million cases, resulting in nearly 20,000 deaths
• New Jersey: more than 1 million cases, resulting in nearly 26,000 deaths
Thirteen other states have reported at least half a million cases, including North Carolina, Michigan, Arizona, Tennessee, Indiana, Massachusetts, Virginia, Wisconsin, Missouri, Minnesota, South Carolina, Alabama and Colorado. Meanwhile, another 12 states have reported fewer than half a million cases but more than 300,000 cases, including Louisiana, Maryland, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Washington, Utah, Iowa, Connecticut, Arkansas, Nevada, Mississippi and Kansas.