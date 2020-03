The authoritarian, top-down model of society that Beijing outrageously claims is the solution to the crisis was the reason it started. It is why it surprised no one to hear it emanated from Wuhan rather than, say, Wellington or Wallaroo. It is the reason why China took so long to check its spread and why health authorities in other countries put little faith in any information coming from Beijing.

China’s efforts to persuade the world that it is on top of the crisis are believed by almost no one.