Coronavirus spreads to Mumbai slums; 4 patients from different slums and chawls test positive

Mumbai Live Team

Mar 26, 2020, 08:22 AM

Mar 26, 2020, 08:22 AM



Civic

The city of Mumbai is grappling with the deadly coronavirus and the BMC along with the Government of Maharashtra are working hard to ensure that the spread of the virus is controlled, thereby keeping citizens and the city safe.It has been a few days since the people have been under lockdown and just when the city is fighting the virus as per norms and guidelines, reports have revealed that Coronavirus has spread in Mumbai slums and chawls. The data released by the officials until recently stated that most of the patients who were tested positive for COVID19, either had a travel history or came in contact with an affected person. But with new cases diagnosed, the risk of coronavirus has spread to the closely-knit housing areas in Mumbai.Recently, four people from Mumbai, who live in different chawls and slums have tested positive for coronavirus, and they are being treated for the deadly virus at the hospitals in Mumbai. The list includes a 65-year-old who lives in a chawl located in Parel; a 37-year-old from who lives in Jambhlipada slum located in Kalina, a 25-year-old and a 68-year-old both from a slum in Ghatkopar.Details about the patient state that the 65-year-old patient from Parel runs a food mess in Prabhadevi and serves many in the nearby business centre. The 37-year-old from Kalina worked as a waiter in Italy and the 68-year-old from Ghatkopar's slum worked as a housemaid.PM Narendra Modi and other ministers across the country have been emphasising on social distancing on a regular basis. Last Sunday, the country observed a 'Janta Curfew' but the response did not continue thereafter, as many across India, started moving out of their houses, risking themselves and many lives around. Observing this pattern and with an aim to take serious action, PM Modi called for a country-wide lockdown for 21 days (until April 15, 2020) to ensure the safety of the people in India.However, this concept is rather a challenge in Mumbai's slums, where compact houses and shared amenities, pose a bigger concern for the government and health authorities. Addressing the new cases and the steps taken, Sharad Ughade, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, G-South Ward, told Mumbai Mirror,Officials have constantly testing patient's family, neighbours and the locality. Their business and work have been shut and necessary steps are taken on a precautionary basis.