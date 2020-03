WITH CORONAVIRUS ALREADY ON 97 AMERICAN MILITARY BASES, THE ARMED FORCES STRUGGLE WITH THEIR MANY MISSIONS

Whose war is it? Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony for the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019 at Fort Drum, New York, on August 13, 2018.BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/GETTY

The first of about 500 soldiers of the 1st Brigade of the 10th Mountain Division, as well as soldiers in the division's 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, started arriving Monday at Ft. Drum in upstate New York, making the long journey home from their duty in Afghanistan.

In a message to families posted on Facebook, division commander Maj. Gen. Brian Mennes said the troops were returning home "sooner than anticipated"—60 days earlier than previously planned—in response, he said, to the commander-in-chief's desire to downsize forces in Afghanistan but also an accelerated schedule because of coronavirus.

according to official statistics labeled "sensitive" and not publicly released, coronavirus cases have been reported at 97 domestic military bases in 37 states,

And quietly all across the armed services, moves are being made to reduce the number of troops overseas,

there are troops on the ground, and some in the air, in the Middle East and Africa who are actually in the midst of fighting—against ISIS in Syria and Iraq or al Shabaab in Somalia.

But North Korea's launch of missiles this past week and Iranian meddling in Iraq have lost some of their normal urgency. And the minds of soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen and women are decidedly focused on home.

It is a worried force, as worried as I've ever seen it,

another message of the past week, one that is ubiquitous in every commander's and soldier's mouth, is that the military is not in command of this war.

Should coronavirus continue to worsen and spread, there aren't any more hospital ships to call upon, though, and the rest of the military isn't made up of combat hospitals or medical units that can be called out. They are limited in number. Nor is the military an endless source of engineers and logisticians. The rest of the military—the preponderance of the military overall—is nuclear forces, bombers and fighter jets, warships and ground combat units. Not only are many engaged in the other fight, but as Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. John Hyten said Monday, these global operations continue: "Right now we have no impact to our ability to conduct operations in the Pacific, Atlantic, & Middle East, wherever we need to go."



Gen. Hyten makes such a statement not only because he needs to communicate with and motivate a force whose mind is elsewhere, but also to communicate to America's adversaries that coronavirus hasn't impaired any ability to act or respond.

At Ft. Drum in upstate New York, the Army won't say when additional forces that it has in Afghanistan might return home, for now limiting what they say to the statement that "those soldiers deemed essential to the ongoing mission" will remain. But the planned rotation of the 2nd Brigade to Louisiana to begin training for deployment has been postponed indefinitely.