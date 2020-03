Coronavirus sparks US dollar dilemma for China as Federal Reserve ramps up easing

China is the world’s second largest holder of US government debt, with about US$1.1 trillion worth of US Treasury bonds in its foreign reserves

As the US Federal Reserve scales up monetary easing, pushing down bond yields, some analysts have asked whether Beijing should sell its US Treasury holdings

Analysts say China, which is hoarding about US$1.1 trillion worth of US government bonds in its foreign reserves , is facing a dilemma of whether to cut its exposure to the Treasury securities as the US Federal Reserve loosens its monetary policy at an unprecedented level.

In the long run, however, the decision by the US central bank to slash rates and boost purchases of securities has undermined the US dollar’s role as an anchor currency and lowered yields on US government bonds. Yields of one-month and three-month Treasury bills dropped below zero this week.

Monetary policy easing by the US was “turning on the dollar printing machine”, said Xiao Gang, the former chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, in an interview with the official Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Journal.

Xiao, who stepped down in early 2016 after a stock market rout, said the US was misusing its “dollar hegemony” to “pass its own crisis to the rest of the world”. He warned that the bank’s unprecedented easing in the form of securities purchases would result in “depreciation of the dollar’s value”.

Ren Zeping, an economist who worked for leading Chinese property developer Evergrande, wrote in a note that the US easing was an “irresponsible” way of sharing its own losses with the rest of the world.

“China should sell US government bonds and cut holdings of dollar-denominated assets. Instead, China should buy gold, oil, natural gas, iron ore, land, farm products as well as stakes in hi-tech firms on a massive scale,” he said.

does not publish details of its US$3.1 trillion stockpile – guarding it as a top state secret.