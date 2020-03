Also Europe was slow to implement a total "lockdown" unlike China and so allowed the virus to spread widely among it's elderly population.



Italy and Spain health systems have been overwhelmed and so are having to decide who to treat and who not to. Those that do not get treatment simply die.



UK may avoid the fate of Italy and Spain as it will soon put a temporary hospital into operation with an initial 500 beds that will rise to 200 over the coming months.

