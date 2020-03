Are you comparing an antibody test with a PCR test on the same patient to check reliability of the antibody test?



Impossible because if you get a positive antibody result, it is highly likely that the virus has been killed off by those antibodies, hence the PCR subsequently will be negative. This is a true negative because the virus is gone. It doesn't imply the preceding antibody test was a false positive at all.



So if the article is suggesting this sequence of events equates to false positives in the antibody test, it's incorrect.



False negatives in the antibody test I can't explain away though, unless the patients have some immune deficiency or the test was administered incorrectly.





Yes, this guy is right. The methodology of this study is clearly flawed for the reasons I stated.

Click to expand...