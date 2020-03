That sounds very promising.The new coronavirus quicktest by Bosch, an industrial giant in Germany, is capable to detect the illness in 2.5 hours with 95 percent accuracy. The device is very small, very compact. It is mobile. It can detect different viruses, not only coronavirus by its DNA markers.the company says it can produce thousands of devices per day. Hospitals, labors, doctors can receive by next month.edited: the company says the device is a result of 15 year development. Long before the virus arrived.