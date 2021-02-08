Coronavirus pandemic leaves China’s over-35s with uncertain job prospects

Age discrimination in China makes a 35th birthday feel like a curse Scores of job ads in China are imposing age limits of 35, leaving many workers nearing middle age feeling insecure about their employment prospects during the pandemic.

I’m almost 50. Am I going to look for jobs? No. There’s nothing for me out there. David Huang

Nearly two thirds of people aged 35 and above who were laid off in March last year were still looking for jobs in September

Age discrimination is illegal in many countries, but not in China,

Many places only want people under 35. I have been battling with this thought a lotTang Ying

If all you did is write reports in your old job, I can find a fresh graduate to do these things Sunny Dong