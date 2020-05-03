Coronavirus: more countries host final trials of Chinese-made vaccines

- People in countries from Peru to Morocco are being injected with experimental vaccines made by three Chinese companies
- China offering priority access to countries is a move seen as an attempt to further Beijing’s foreign policy agenda
Simone McCarthy
Published: 5:41pm, 29 Sep, 2020
Sinovac is one of three Chinese firms at the forefront of the race to develop a vaccine for Covid-19. Photo: AP
More than a dozen countries are signed on to host final phase trials of Chinese-made experimental
Covid-19
vaccines, potentially putting China at the fore of national plans to immunise populations.
Across countries including Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Pakistan, Turkey, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Russia, thousands of people have been injected with experimental vaccines made by
China’s three front-running vaccine makers
or soon will be, according to company and government statements and media reports.
For some of these countries at least, approving final phases of clinical trials has been viewed as a means of securing early access to vaccines, because a number of wealthy nations have already bought doses pending approval and a
World Health Organization
mechanism that many countries are relying on can provide only enough doses for a portion of their populations over the next year.
