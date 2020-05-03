Coronavirus: more countries host final trials of Chinese-made vaccines

People in countries from Peru to Morocco are being injected with experimental vaccines made by three Chinese companies

China offering priority access to countries is a move seen as an attempt to further Beijing’s foreign policy agenda

More countries host final phase trials of Chinese-made coronavirus vaccines People in countries from Peru to Morocco to Indonesia are being injected with experimental vaccines made by China’s three front-running vaccine makers.

Published: 5:41pm, 29 Sep, 2020Sinovac is one of three Chinese firms at the forefront of the race to develop a vaccine for Covid-19. Photo: APMore than a dozen countries are signed on to host final phase trials of Chinese-made experimentalvaccines, potentially putting China at the fore of national plans to immunise populations.Across countries including Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Pakistan, Turkey, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Russia, thousands of people have been injected with experimental vaccines made byor soon will be, according to company and government statements and media reports.For some of these countries at least, approving final phases of clinical trials has been viewed as a means of securing early access to vaccines, because a number of wealthy nations have already bought doses pending approval and amechanism that many countries are relying on can provide only enough doses for a portion of their populations over the next year.