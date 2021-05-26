This might solve India's rape epidemic!

Coronavirus may cause long-term erectile dysfunction in men, expert warns

Experts have been warning of long-term complications that the coronavirus can cause. An infectious disease expert has recently warned about the possibility of "erectile dysfunction" in men.

Image Source : APFILEExperts have been warning of long-term complications that the coronavirus can cause. An infectious disease expert has recently warned about the possibility of "erectile dysfunction" in men."Men could have long-term issues of erectile dysfunction from this virus because we know that it causes issues in the vasculature... This is something that is of real concern. It's not just that this virus can kill you but can actually cause long-term, lifelong, potentially, complications," Grayson was quoted as saying.Dr Dena Grayson said there were now fears the disease could affect a man's ability to perform in the bedroom even after their recovery.'This is something that is of real concern - [it's] not just that this virus can kill you but can actually cause long-term, lifelong, potentially, complications,' she added.Although the majority of people seem to recover from COVID-19, she said they expect to see more 'long term negative consequences of infection', as time goes on, including neurological complications.