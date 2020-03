Coronavirus makes Taleban realise they need health workers alive not dead

In a photo taken on March 2, 2020, Afghan Taleban militants and villagers attend a gathering as they celebrate the peace deal and their victory in the Afghan conflict on US, in Afghanistan.PHOTO: AFP





PUBLISHED

3 HOURS AGO



KABUL (REUTERS) - Scared by the prospect a coronavirus epidemic in parts of Afghanistan under their control, the Taleban have pledged their readiness to work with healthcare workers instead of killing them, as they have been accused of in the past.Back in September, the Taleban lifted a ban on the World Health Organisation and Red Cross from operating in militant-held territory, having warned them off in April because of suspicions over polio vaccination campaigns.Whatever reservations the militants held over eradicating that crippling disease, they have clearly grasped the dangers posed by coronavirus pandemic sweeping the rest of the world.