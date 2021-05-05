Coronavirus latest: Canadian woman dies of blood-clotting disorder after AstraZeneca jab

May. 5 2020An Alberta woman in her 50s has died from a rare blood clot condition after receiving the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, says the province's chief medical officer of health.In a statement Tuesday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said the woman died of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT). It's Alberta's first death linked to the vaccine.The woman was not identified to protect the "privacy of the grieving family," Hinshaw said in the statement."While any death is tragic, it is important to remember that the risks of dying or suffering other severe outcomes from COVID-19 remain far greater than the risk following AstraZeneca vaccine."Hinshaw said the woman was only the second confirmed case of VIIT in the province. More than 253,000 doses of AstraZeneca or CoviSHIELD that have been administered in Alberta.