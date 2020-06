Coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in China's Wuhan and has thrown the entire world out of gear, is now a goddess in India. 'Corona Mai' is being worshiped in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Assam.The 'goddess' is being pleaded to spare lives.In Uttar Pradesh, women in some villages in Tumkuhiraj, Kasia, Hata, Captanganj and Khadda tehsil in Kushinagar district have started worshipping 'Corona Mai'.These women have dug a small pit in the field, filled it with water and each one offers nine cloves and nine 'laddoos' to 'Corona Mai' to appease her. Women from adjoining villages are now flocking to the 'temple' to pray to 'Corona Mai', IANS reported.