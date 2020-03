Born to suffer, made to die.... Poverty is the Greatest Dehumaniser!



Fat man fears death... dies...



Starved man fears death...dies...



All these skeletons walking...walking..walking... towards the added bonus of more misery on top of dailywages of hunger, disease, abuse...horrors to negotiate just to live on one more day....



What is bigger tragedy.... these Skeletons Walking?



Or those who don't see these Skeletons Walking?



The Hole in Indians Soul is as much as their bodies... and yet they never stop to reflect the quantum of Humanity within... just Cacophony of Emptiness ...make-beliefs realities as they chug along....from top to bottom... indifferece, indifference....



HumanCondition is Suffering!

