313ghazi said: People shouldn't panic. It's only lethal to the old, and those who are already very ill.



Yes some young people have died from it, but it's very rare. Click to expand...

But the fact that healthy young people in their 20s have died from it does cause some amount of anxiety, especially coupled with the fact that our healthcare infrastructure, govt efficiency and decisiveness and access to quality medical facilities is so far behind China's that the spread (and resultant deaths) could be the worst in the world.