Mangus Ortus Novem said:
Ameen!

We are ill equipped and ill managed to deal with such a clamity.

Taftan border was closed... but GCC remains a danger zone as well... flights to n from Persia need to be banned for now.

This is NOT secterian thing..but to protect all Paks!

Mangus
Flights from any country with even a single case should be banned until further notice.
 
People shouldn't panic. It's only lethal to the old, and those who are already very ill.

Yes some young people have died from it, but it's very rare.
 
Syed Hammad Ahmed said:
We should had not allowed ppl from Iran like that from China. But I guess some people are more priveliged than others
No, The breakout has been confirmed very recently of Iran, we can’t blame anyone. It’s been just a week since news on Iran has been viral.
Kindly don’t derail the thread into another POSSIBLE sectarian maidan e jang
 
Ahh top notch screening at the borders? retards
 
313ghazi said:
People shouldn't panic. It's only lethal to the old, and those who are already very ill.

Yes some young people have died from it, but it's very rare.
@Retired Troll Bhai, ye @313ghazi is indirectly pointing at you :lol:

Baz said:
Ahh top notch screening at the borders? retards
I have heard some CAA personnels taking bribes in order to let go of travellers. Such is the fu**ed up mentality of these Swines. 200 rupay ke liye poray mulk ko marenge ye darende
 
Bhagooooooooooo
 
Other than this Twitter post, there is no other info. Wait and see....
 
Those who lives in Karachi, Sindh are well aware of arrangements, quality & preparedness of any level by Provincial Government. Only a Miracle by ALLAH saves many a times otherwise, PPPP is totally a failure to handle any outbreak. Dengue is an example.

ALLAH Karim reham farmaye.
 
313ghazi said:
People shouldn't panic. It's only lethal to the old, and those who are already very ill.

Yes some young people have died from it, but it's very rare.
But the fact that healthy young people in their 20s have died from it does cause some amount of anxiety, especially coupled with the fact that our healthcare infrastructure, govt efficiency and decisiveness and access to quality medical facilities is so far behind China's that the spread (and resultant deaths) could be the worst in the world.
 
The Eagle said:
Those who lives in Karachi, Sindh are well aware of arrangements, quality & preparedness of any level by Provincial Government. Only a Miracle by ALLAH saves many a times otherwise, PPPP is totally a failure to handle any outbreak. Dengue is an example.

ALLAH Karim reham farmaye.
Military must impose Emergency throughout country incase epidemic God Forbid breaks out
 
