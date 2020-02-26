StormBreaker
Unconfirmed reports suggest, the person recently came back from Iran.
Confirmed by Sindh Health Department
Flights from any country with even a single case should be banned until further notice.Ameen!
We are ill equipped and ill managed to deal with such a clamity.
Taftan border was closed... but GCC remains a danger zone as well... flights to n from Persia need to be banned for now.
This is NOT secterian thing..but to protect all Paks!
Mangus
No, The breakout has been confirmed very recently of Iran, we can’t blame anyone. It’s been just a week since news on Iran has been viral.We should had not allowed ppl from Iran like that from China. But I guess some people are more priveliged than others
@Retired Troll Bhai, ye @313ghazi is indirectly pointing at youPeople shouldn't panic. It's only lethal to the old, and those who are already very ill.
Yes some young people have died from it, but it's very rare.
I have heard some CAA personnels taking bribes in order to let go of travellers. Such is the fu**ed up mentality of these Swines. 200 rupay ke liye poray mulk ko marenge ye darendeAhh top notch screening at the borders? retards
As a surviving dengue fever animal, i would like to request the government to impose emergency in the port city.@Retired Troll Bhai, ye @313ghazi is indirectly pointing at you
But the fact that healthy young people in their 20s have died from it does cause some amount of anxiety, especially coupled with the fact that our healthcare infrastructure, govt efficiency and decisiveness and access to quality medical facilities is so far behind China's that the spread (and resultant deaths) could be the worst in the world.People shouldn't panic. It's only lethal to the old, and those who are already very ill.
Military must impose Emergency throughout country incase epidemic God Forbid breaks outThose who lives in Karachi, Sindh are well aware of arrangements, quality & preparedness of any level by Provincial Government. Only a Miracle by ALLAH saves many a times otherwise, PPPP is totally a failure to handle any outbreak. Dengue is an example.
ALLAH Karim reham farmaye.