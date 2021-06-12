Coronavirus in Israel: 6 new cases, 0.03% of tests return positive

Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 17, 2013
- 23,547
- 24
- Country
-
- Location
-
Vaccine seems to be working
Some six new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Israel on Wednesday, with 0.03% of tests returning positive, according to a Thursday morning update by the Health Ministry.
Of those infected, 33 were in serious condition and 19 were on ventilators. The death toll stood at 6,428.
Some six new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Israel on Wednesday, with 0.03% of tests returning positive, according to a Thursday morning update by the Health Ministry.
Of those infected, 33 were in serious condition and 19 were on ventilators. The death toll stood at 6,428.