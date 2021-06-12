What's new

Coronavirus in Israel: 6 new cases, 0.03% of tests return positive

Vaccine seems to be working
Coronavirus in Israel: 6 new cases, 0.03% of tests return positive

Some six new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Israel on Wednesday, with 0.03% of tests returning positive, according to a Thursday morning update by the Health Ministry.

Of those infected, 33 were in serious condition and 19 were on ventilators. The death toll stood at 6,428.
 
Good to see the vaccines are working. Now as the occupier how many of the Palestinians have received the vaccine from Israel? (Not directed at you @Hamartia Antidote, just a rhetorical question)
 
