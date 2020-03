Corona Panic: A tragic death in medical negligence in Dhaka Medical College

the family claims she died of coronavirus panic and neglect of doctors.

This information is only for najma. Referring to Canada, the nurse starts shouting, 'She's from Canada! He has a fever too! 'They went to the doctor and told him that he was infected with coronavirus.

Then the chaos spread throughout the ward. No one else came to Nazma. All the doctors and nurses left the ward.

The family complained that Nazma had died in the last few hours of negligence by doctors and nurses on suspicion of coronavirus death.

Nazma is not coronavirus