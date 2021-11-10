Coronavirus: Hong Kong man’s death after taking Sinovac vaccine was ‘coincidental event’, inquest told

Tai Hai Chen
Man’s death after Sinovac jab was ‘coincidental event’, Hong Kong inquest told
Lawyers for Hong Kong government and Chinese drug maker urge jurors to reject any link between a chronically ill man’s death and his vaccination two days earlier.
www.scmp.com
Lawyers for Hong Kong’s health department and Sinovac on Tuesday insisted the death of a man after taking the Chinese drug maker’s Covid-19 vaccine was simply a coincidence, as they urged an inquest jury to rule out any link between the two events.
Timble Li Yu-kun, who was chronically ill, died on February 28 this year from excess fluid in his lungs two days after becoming one of the first recipients of the vaccine in the city.
Delivering their closing arguments to a five-member jury of the Coroner’s Court, lawyers for the Department of Health and the Beijing-based vaccine manufacturer, asked the panel to follow the earlier findings of a government committee which dismissed any connection between the death and the vaccine.