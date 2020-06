he has been disappointment on EVERY front, i absolutely LOVED his victory speech and had hopes but one after the other he has proved to be a well groomed version of Donald Trump







Sir lets compare ourselves to countries which have controlled it, lets talk about New Zealand shall we? why not we look at success stories and learn from them? why look at countries which have lost more than 100k souls?



the biggest "point" is given that oh look Europe is opening up, yes DUMB *** they flattened their curve (for layman's term, a period of a week to two week's in which NO new case is reported) than slowly and gradually they open up, we are missing the controlling part, we directly want to jump to what they are doing AFTER controlling while disease is STILL climbing up the curve, we could have flattened that curve by enforcing 15-30 days of strick lockdown but no Mr I KNOW IT ALL BECAUSE I AM HANDSOME insisted and he made sure that efforts are hampered by his statements, not ONE single day PTI was on the same wavelength with other parties on the issue.



Dear Mr PM just like you used to mention in your speeches before you decided to go back on all your promises, all these people dying because of lack of decision making, they are being murdered and you are responsible being sitting at the helm ...



yes FLAME ME !!!!!

