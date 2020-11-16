What's new

Coronavirus has been circulating in Italy since September 2019

Coronavirus has been circulating in Italy since September 2019
By Shivali Best
07:53, 16 NOV 2020


Coronavirus has been circulating in Italy since September 2019, study claims (Image: REUTERS)

With coronavirus cases around the world now at over 54 million, scientists have been working to understand exactly how and when the deadly bug started spreading.

Now, researchers claim that coronavirus may have been circulating in Italy as early as September 2019.

A team from the National Cancer Institute (INT) of the Italian city of Milan say the findings indicate that COVID-19 might have spread beyond China earlier than previously thought.

The World Health Organization has said the new coronavirus and COVID-19, the respiratory disease it causes, were unknown before the outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, in central China, in December.

Italy's first COVID-19 patient was detected on Feb. 21 in a little town near Milan, in the northern region of Lombardy.


But the Italian researchers' findings, published by the INT's scientific magazine Tumori Journal, show that 11,6% of 959 healthy volunteers enrolled in a lung cancer screening trial between September 2019 and March 2020, had developed coronavirus antibodies well before February.


A further specific SARS-CoV-2 antibodies test was carried out by the University of Siena for the same research titled "Unexpected detection of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the pre-pandemic period in Italy".

It showed that four cases dated back to the first week of October were also positive for antibodies neutralizing the virus, meaning they had got infected in September, Giovanni Apolone, a co-author of the study, told Reuters.


"This is the main finding: people with no symptoms not only were positive after the serological tests but had also antibodies able to kill the virus," Apolone said.

"It means that the new coronavirus can circulate among the population for long and with a low rate of lethality not because it is disappearing but only to surge again," he added.

Italian researchers told Reuters in March that they reported a higher than usual number of cases of severe pneumonia and flu in Lombardy in the last quarter of 2019 in a sign that the new coronavirus might have circulated earlier than previously thought.

Coronavirus has been circulating in Italy since September 2019, study claims

Researchers from the National Cancer Institute claim that coronavirus may have been circulating in Italy as early as September 2019
COVID-19 may have been in Italy as early as September 2019: study
By Jesse O’Neill
November 15, 2020 | 5:39pm

A new study has found that the coronavirus may have spread outside of China far earlier than previously thought.

A study by the National Cancer Institute said the deadly virus appears to have been circulating in Milan last September — five months before Italy’s first COVID-19 patient was detected, and three months before the outbreak was reported in Wuhan, China.

Italian researchers now report that 12 percent of 959 healthy volunteers enrolled in a lung cancer screening trial between September 2019 and March 2020 developed coronavirus antibodies long before Feb. 21, when the country’s first case was identified.

Giovanni Apolone, a co-author of the study, says four cases dated back to early October 2019, which meant the healthy volunteers would have been infected in September.

“This is the main finding: people with no symptoms not only were positive after the serological tests but had also antibodies able to kill the virus,” Apolone said.

“It means that the new coronavirus can circulate among the population for long and with a low rate of lethality not because it is disappearing but only to surge again,” he added.

In March, Italian researchers reported a higher-than-average number of cases of severe pneumonia and flu outside Milan in the last quarter of 2019 — an early sign that the virus could have been spreading well before the outbreak.

COVID-19 may have been in Italy as early as September 2019: study

A new study has found that the coronavirus may have spread outside of China far earlier than previously thought. A study by the National Cancer Institute said the deadly virus appears to have been …
China is the whistle blower of the world.
Thanks China, otherwise the whole world will still believe it's another H1N1 or flu.
 
Covid-19 most likely originated from somewhere in Spain or Italy in mid 2019 and spreaded worldwide including Wuhan city, China first spotted and identified this new virus due to China's advanced and comprehensive nationwide disease monitoring system.
 
beijingwalker said:
Covid-19 most likely originated from somewhere in Spain or Italy in mid 2019 and spreaded worldwide including Wuhan city, China first spotted and identified this new virus due to China's advanced and comprehensive nationwide disease monitoring system.
Click to expand...
So far, China has done everything right. They are way smarter than me in Beijing. I study the CiA playbook of false flags, lies, cheating and stealing.

 
beijingwalker said:
Covid-19 most likely originated from somewhere in Spain or Italy in mid 2019 and spreaded worldwide including Wuhan city, China first spotted and identified this new virus due to China's advanced and comprehensive nationwide disease monitoring system.
Click to expand...
Do you have any idea how detached from reality you really are? Your government has you so completely brainwashed, you accept this kind of BS without questioning it. Two studies whose findings have not been widely accepted versus a mountain of research that identifies the source of the virus-China. Patient zero in nearly every country has been tracked back to China. This is simply deflection from your government, it should take responsibility for it's negligence and incompetence in causing this pandemic.
 
patero said:
Do you have any idea how detached from reality you really are? Your government has you so completely brainwashed, you accept this kind of BS without questioning it. Two studies whose findings have not been widely accepted versus a mountain of research that identifies the source of the virus-China. Patient zero in nearly every country has been tracked back to China. This is simply deflection from your government, it should take responsibility for it's negligence and incompetence in causing this pandemic.
Click to expand...
proof?
 
FairAndUnbiased said:
it is conspiracy to ask for proof?
Click to expand...
The USA has two crazy conspiracy theories, (1) that this was a bioweapon from Wuhan and that got loose in Nov of 2019, spreading to the rest of the world in Jan/February 2020. This crazy conspiracy theory was pushed by pompeo.

(2) Then an even crazier conspiracy theory is that Chinese were spreading this around the world to crash the global economy because Chinese are too rich or some crazy reason. This is what many trump followers believe.

Back to the facts.

The CiA claimed that a catchy virUS was going around on in Nov 2019 in Wuhan and shared this info with NATO. How did they know that and not know Italian doctors were experiencing something even worse in the same month of November from the same virUS. Why didn't the US warn the WHO that a catchy virUS was spreading in China in Nov 2019, when the Chinese alerted the world in Dec 2019, the US had the info somehow that this was human to human, which the Chinese would not find out for many days later. It was almost as if the US wanted the scenario of this to be blamed on China.

www.independent.co.uk

US officials knew of Wuhan health crisis in November, a second report claims

Repeated warnings made to White House throughout December, says US media
www.independent.co.uk www.independent.co.uk


It is US policy to take out anybody who can rival the US:

America’s political and military mission in the post-cold-war era is to ensure that no rival superpower is allowed to emerge in Western Europe, Asia or the territories of the former Soviet Union..The classified document makes the case for a world dominated by one superpower whose position can be perpetuated by constructive behavior and sufficient military might to deter any nation or group of nations from challenging American primacy. US Department of Defense, The New York Times, March, 1992.

China is currently challenging US primacy militarily and economically.

There was a contagious virUS the US knew about in 2019 and did nothing but wait for China to make a mistake to blame China. That was the entire policy of the US for 2020.


Ask China. Blame China. Act incompetent, tell China they are gonna pay for this. From a country that knew about this in November 2019.

Has the US attacked itself before and baited others to attack the US. Yes and Yes.

Italian President Cossiga: "all democratic circles in America and of Europe, especially those of the Italian centre-left, now know that the disastrous attack (9/11) was planned and realized by the American CIA and Mossad with the help of the Zionist world, to place the blame on Arab countries and to persuade the Western powers to intervene in Iraq and Afghanistan"

Here is some of the evidence...


There is much more.
 
patero said:
Do you have any idea how detached from reality you really are? Your government has you so completely brainwashed, you accept this kind of BS without questioning it. Two studies whose findings have not been widely accepted versus a mountain of research that identifies the source of the virus-China. Patient zero in nearly every country has been tracked back to China. This is simply deflection from your government, it should take responsibility for it's negligence and incompetence in causing this pandemic.
Click to expand...
A mountain of research that identifies the source of the virus-China ?
Can you share those research.
 
