Coronavirus has been circulating in Italy since September 2019

US officials knew of Wuhan health crisis in November, a second report claims Repeated warnings made to White House throughout December, says US media

The USA has two crazy conspiracy theories, (1) that this was a bioweapon from Wuhan and that got loose in Nov of 2019, spreading to the rest of the world in Jan/February 2020. This crazy conspiracy theory was pushed by pompeo.(2) Then an even crazier conspiracy theory is that Chinese were spreading this around the world to crash the global economy because Chinese are too rich or some crazy reason. This is what many trump followers believe.Back to the facts.The CiA claimed that a catchy virUS was going around on in Nov 2019 in Wuhan and shared this info with NATO. How did they know that and not know Italian doctors were experiencing something even worse in the same month of November from the same virUS. Why didn't the US warn the WHO that a catchy virUS was spreading in China in Nov 2019, when the Chinese alerted the world in Dec 2019, the US had the info somehow that this was human to human, which the Chinese would not find out for many days later. It was almost as if the US wanted the scenario of this to be blamed on China.It is US policy to take out anybody who can rival the US:China is currently challenging US primacy militarily and economically.There was a contagious virUS the US knew about in 2019 and did nothing but wait for China to make a mistake to blame China. That was the entire policy of the US for 2020.Ask China. Blame China. Act incompetent, tell China they are gonna pay for this. From a country that knew about this in November 2019.Has the US attacked itself before and baited others to attack the US. Yes and Yes.Italian President Cossiga: "all democratic circles in America and of Europe, especially those of the Italian centre-left, now know that the disastrous attack (9/11) was planned and realized by the American CIA and Mossad with the help of the Zionist world, to place the blame on Arab countries and to persuade the Western powers to intervene in Iraq and Afghanistan"Here is some of the evidence...There is much more.