Synopsis.1. Current death rate in the UK is 145 above the average death rate for the UK.2. The method of determinig death by Covid-19 is different from other diseases according to UK proffesors; it exaggerates the Covid-19 death figure.3. Lockdown not proven to be more effective then Swedens 'Herd' immunity method. Lockdown countries like Spain and Italy have very high death rates.4. The economic fallout from this strategy is severely damaging to the economy with disasterous long term effects.5. There is also massive consquences for civil liberties.6. Initial computer models done by Imperial college of 500,000 deaths, on which the lockdown was based, proven to be wrong.