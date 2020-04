Coronavirus Expert Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Personal Security Has Been Stepped Up After Threats To His Safety

Topline

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has emerged as one of the most recognizable faces in the U.S. government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

He often appears alongside President Trump at the daily press briefings and has strongly recommended social distancing measures that have seen non-essential businesses and schools across the country close, to slow the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

But officers from the Department of Health and Human Services are now providing personal protection for Fauci, following threats to his safety.

Fauci, 79, is also receiving protection at his Washington, D.C., home from the Metropolitan Police Department, CNN reported. The medical expert, director of NIAID since the 1980s, has served six U.S. presidents.

But during Wednesday's press briefing, Trump took to the podium to address the security of Fauci, as well as coronavirus response coordinator Dr Deborah Birx. "(He) doesn't need security, everybody loves them," said Trump. "Besides that, they'd be in big trouble if they ever attacked."

The U.S. has in recent days become the center of the pandemic, with the most confirmed cases in the world (216,000), while more than 5,100 people have died.

Trump issued a stark warning earlier this week that coronavirus could claim the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans but held back from announcing nationwide measures to enforce social distancing despite growing criticism of the federal government’s slow response to the crisis.

