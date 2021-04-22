Coronavirus:Excluding India, Bangladesh agreed to China's proposal to build a ticker storage facility in South Asia

করোনা ভাইরাস: ভারতকে বাদ রেখে দক্ষিণ এশিয়ায় টিকার স্টোরেজ ফ্যাসিলিটি তৈরিতে চীনের প্রস্তাবে বাংলাদেশের সায়

Bangladesh is now relying entirely on neighboring India for the coronavirus vaccine. But the country has now stopped exporting vaccines, leaving the coronavirus vaccination program in Bangladesh in a state of complete uncertainty.

২২ এপ্রিল ২০২১বাংলাদেশের পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী এ কে আবদুল মোমেন বিবিসি বাংলাকে নিশ্চিত করেছেন যে বাংলাদেশ ওই প্রস্তাবে সম্মতি জানিয়েছে।তবে এই প্রক্রিয়া - মি. মোমেন যাকে বর্ণনা করেছেন ইমার্জেন্সি কোভিড ভ্যাকসিন স্টোরেজ ফ্যাসিলিটি হিসেবে - ভারতকে বাদ দিয়েই হচ্ছে বলে মনে করা হচ্ছে। মন্ত্রী জানান যে দক্ষিণ এশিয়ার পাঁচটি দেশকে এই কাঠামোতে যোগ দিতে প্রস্তাব দেয়া হয়েছে।অর্থাৎ চীনের নেতৃত্বে ছয়টি দেশ নিয়ে গঠিত হতে পারে ইমার্জেন্সি কোভিড ভ্যাকসিন স্টোরেজ ফ্যাসিলিটি ফর সাউথ এশিয়া।যে পাঁচটি দেশকে চীন প্রস্তাব দিয়েছে, সেগুলো হলো আফগানিস্তান, নেপাল, শ্রীলঙ্কা, পাকিস্তান ও বাংলাদেশ।মি. মোমেন বলেন যে বাংলাদেশ এই কাঠামোতে যোগ দিতে 'নীতিগতভাবে সম্মতি' জানিয়েছে এই বলে যে ঢাকার এই স্টোরেজ ফ্যাসিলিটিতে যোগ দিতে কোন আপত্তি নেই। সম্মতি জানিয়েছে প্রস্তাব পাওয়া অন্য দেশগুলোও।তিনি বলেন, "অনেক সময় বিভিন্ন দেশে হঠাৎ হঠাৎ ভ্যাকসিনের ঘাটতি দেখা যায়। তখন তাদের জন্য জরুরি ভিত্তিতে টিকার দরকার হতে পারে। এজন্য চীন এমন একটি স্টোরেজ ফ্যাসিলিটি তৈরি করতে চায়, যাতে জরুরি সময়ে এই স্টোরেজ থেকে টিকা সরবরাহ করে প্রয়োজন মেটানো যায়।"বাংলাদেশে করোনাভাইরাস ভ্যাকসিনের জন্য এখন সম্পূর্ণভাবে নির্ভর করছে প্রতিবেশী ভারতের ওপর। কিন্তু দেশটি বর্তমানে টিকা রপ্তানী বন্ধ রেখেছে, ফলে বাংলাদেশে করোনাভাইরাসের টিকাদান কর্মসূচি পুরোপুরি অনিশ্চয়াতার মধ্যে পড়ে গেছে।স্বাস্থ্য বিভাগের কর্মকর্তারা আগেই জানিয়েছেন যে বাংলাদেশ এখন বিকল্প উৎস থেকে টিকা সংগ্রহের চেষ্টা করছে।আপাতত ভারতকে বাদ দিয়ে ইমার্জেন্সি কোভিড ভ্যাকসিন স্টোরেজ ফ্যাসিলিটি তৈরি করার এই উদ্যোগ নিয়ে এখনও আলোচনা চলছে বলে বাংলাদেশের মন্ত্রী জানান।এই উদ্যোগ থেকে ভারত শেষ পর্যন্ত বাদ থাকবে কি-না, এমন এক প্রশ্নে মি. মোমেন বলেন যে ঢাকা এই বিষয়টি সম্পর্কে এখনও জানে না, কারণ প্রস্তাবটি এসেছে চীনে পক্ষ থেকে এবং তারাই এনিয়ে বলতে পারবে।সম্প্রতি চীনা প্রেসিডেন্ট শি জিনপিং কোভিড-১৯-এর টিকা সবার জন্য সহজলভ্য করার তাগিদ দিয়েছেন। বাংলাদেশের প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনাও অনেকদিন ধরে একই কথা বলে আসছেন।চীন এখন চাইছে, দক্ষিণ এশিয়ার কোন দেশে যদি কোভিড ১৯-এর টিকা জরুরি ভিত্তিতে দরকার হয়, তাহলে যেন তা দ্রুততার সঙ্গে সরবরাহ করা যায়।তবে এই স্টোরেজ সুবিধা কোন দেশে তৈরি হবে, সেটা এখনও নির্ধারণ হয়নি এবং এ বিষয়ে আলোচনা চলছে বলে জানান মি. মোমেন।তিনি বলেন, বিষয়টি নিয়ে চীনা সরকারের কাছে বাংলাদেশ বিস্তারিত জানতে চেয়েছে।এছাড়া, বাংলাদেশ টিকা সংগ্রহের জন্য সব দেশের সাথে যোগাযোগ রাখবে বলে জানান পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী।Bangladesh has said that China has proposed to set up archives in South Asian countries with the aim of expediting coronavirus vaccines.Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen confirmed to BBC Bangla that Bangladesh had agreed to the proposal.However, this process - m. What Momen described as the Emergency Covid Vaccine Storage Facility - is thought to be excluding India. The minister said five South Asian countries have been proposed to join the framework.In other words, the Emergency Covid Vaccine Storage Facility for South Asia could be made up of six countries led by China.The five countries that China has proposed are Afghanistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh."Mr. Momen said Bangladesh had "agreed in principle" to join the structure, adding that there was no objection to joining the storage facility in Dhaka. Other countries have also agreed to the proposal.Sometimes there is a sudden shortage of vaccines in different countries. They may need vaccines on an emergency basis. That's why China wants to build a storage facility to meet the need by providing vaccines from these storages in an emergency," he said."Health officials have previously said that Bangladesh is now trying to collect vaccines from alternative sources.For now, the initiative to set up an emergency covid vaccine storage facility excluding India is still being discussed, the Bangladeshi minister said.On the question of whether India will be excluded from this initiative in the end, Mr. Momen said Dhaka was not yet aware of the matter, as the proposal came from the Chinese side and they could bring it.Recently, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for making the Kovid-19 vaccine available to all. The Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina has been saying the same thing for a long time.China now wants a South Asian country to get the Covid 19 vaccine as soon as possible if it is needed urgently.However, it has not yet been decided in which country the storage facility will be built and discussions are underway, he said. Momen.He said Bangladesh wanted to know the details of the matter from the Chinese government.Besides, Bangladesh will liaise with all countries to collect vaccines, the foreign minister said.