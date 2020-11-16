What's new

Coronavirus emerged in Italy earlier than thought, study shows

The new coronavirus was circulating in Italy since September 2019, a study by the National Cancer Institute (INT) of the Italian city of Milan shows, signaling that Covid-19 might have spread beyond China earlier than previously thought.

The World Health Organization has said the new coronavirus and Covid-19, the respiratory disease it causes, were unknown before the outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, in central China, in December.




Italy’s first Covid-19 patient was detected on Feb. 21 in a little town near Milan, in the northern region of Lombardy.

But the Italian researchers’ findings, published by the INT’s scientific magazine Tumori Journal, show that 11.6% of 959 healthy volunteers enrolled in a lung cancer screening trial between September 2019 and March 2020, had developed coronavirus antibodies well before February.

A further specific SARS-CoV-2 antibodies test was carried out by the University of Siena for the same research titled “Unexpected detection of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the pre-pandemic period in Italy”.

It showed that four cases dated back to the first week of October were also positive for antibodies neutralizing the virus, meaning they had got infected in September, Giovanni Apolone, a co-author of the study, told Reuters.

“This is the main finding: people with no symptoms not only were positive after the serological tests but had also antibodies able to kill the virus,” Apolone said.




“It means that the new coronavirus can circulate among the population for long and with a low rate of lethality not because it is disappearing but only to surge again,” he added.

Italian researchers told Reuters in March that they reported a higher than usual number of cases of severe pneumonia and flu in Lombardy in the last quarter of 2019 in a sign that the new coronavirus might have circulated earlier than previously thought.

The results of a study recently published by the National Cancer Institute of Milan show that antibodies to the COVID-19 coronavirus have been detected in the blood samples of residents collected in September 2019, which means that the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Italy is much earlier than February this year. It may go back to the summer of 2019.
 
Covid was circulating in Italy in September 2019, new study shows

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/ar...taly-earlier-thought-Italian-study-shows.html

That biased article said from China. How could that be when the first known C19 cases in China was in Wuhan in December and not before that (other than self inflicted Muricans in Wuhan Military Games)

Most likely to have spread from Murica as Murica had people dying in June July August from what was claimed to be vaping disease. Strangely many other people in other countries also vape, but never got this disease.

Much more likely to be covid19 that Murica lied and pretending to be vaping disease.
 
China is the whistle blower of the world.
Thanks China, otherwise the whole world will still believe it's another H1N1 or flu.
 
Second China scientist uses Italy study to claim Covid began elsewhere

www.dailymail.co.uk

Second China scientist uses Italy study to claim Covid began elsewhere

Zeng Guang, former head of China's CDC, said on Thursday that an Italian study showed coronavirus did not originate in Wuhan. He claimed it was detected there thanks to measures set up after SARS in 2003.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk
 
Look at how dishonest the West is with this Covid19 business.
Nothing the West said of China , or any other countries, can ever be trusted.
Of Hong Kong, Uyghers , South China Sea and DiaoYuDao, and HuaWei and 5G and other shit West and NED and 5 EYEs are also lies and smears that the West in cohorts and unholy alliances with each other created .

:enjoy: :enjoy::enjoy:
 
