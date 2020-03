So out of this, Dyson will sell 5000 to NHS, donate 1000 and then donate the rest of 4000 internationally.Dyson is well placed to quickly make reliable ventilators as they have expertise in key areas like air movement, motors, power systems, manufacturing and supply chain gained from its products like air purifiers and fans as well as cleaners.This is in addition to Smiths who will ramp up production of their ventilators by producing 5000 over the next two weeks.So it looks like in 2-3 weeks NHS will have an additional 11,000 ventilators to add to the 8000 already in place and another 4000 on order. Total should be 25000 which is what the government thinks is required.Massive help is coming to the NHS soon from UK industry.