Tai Hai Chen
ELITE MEMBER
- Oct 15, 2017
- 20,840
- -23
- Country
-
- Location
-
Coronavirus digest: Scandinavian airlines lift mask mandates | DW | 18.10.2021
Four Scandinavian airlines have abolished mask requirements for regional trips. Meanwhile, New Zealand has extended a lockdown in its biggest city. Follow DW for the latest.
www.dw.com
Starting Monday, four Scandinavian airlines are set to drop in-flight mask requirements for regional itineraries. Travelers flying between Denmark, Norway and Sweden will no longer require masks on board.
SAS, Norwegian, Wideroe and Flyr will do away with their mask mandates.
Wideroe spokeswoman Silje Brandvoll told Norwegian radio: "The Norwegian infection control guide no longer requires domestic passengers to wear face masks."