Coronavirus: Did "THEY" Already Know?

Hi,



They already knew that something will happen in the future---. That is why they had contingency plans in place---.



Now when would it happen was not known---.



I do not know if you read it---I posted a few weks ago and developed a wrath of my dear chinese members---.



In my microbiology class in the late 70's early 80's we learnt that the china would the source of the next massive epidemic because a very large numbers of humans and animals ( pigs ) lived in extremely close proximity---.



Now understand an analogy---.



Someone fires a bullet at a person---it grazes right side of his skull---he are alive accept for a trickle of blood---.



In another scenario---a bullet is fired at a person---it is about 1/2 inch to left---it smashes the side of the skull and blows the brain out and leaves the person dying---.



That is what epidemic warnings are like---. Most wither away---the virus cannot survive---a minor hit and a miss---.



In others---it makes a hit and starts to show its true colors---and stays as a hit for a certain time---.



Now human tendency is to take into consideration the bullet that grazed the skull---because a human cannot think if the bullet hits 1/2 inch over---.



So we assume that as it missed---the others will miss as well---. Because once the bullet hits 1/2 inch over---no one can embarrass you---"hey---the bullet hit you---" because you are beyond embarrassment---you don't even know if anything hit you---because a brain hit is an instant death---.



Now that is how we accept this type of news---.



Now the hill billies---the land that they live on is extremely cold---snowy and not a lot of food in winter---so as from days of old---they planned and prepared for 6 months of winter ahead pf time---.



In a similar manner they are preparing for epidemic---.

