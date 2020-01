Coronavirus has been declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization, as the outbreak continues to spread outside China."The main reason is not what is happening in China but what is happening in other countries," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, making the announcement at a press conference in Geneva.The concern is that it could spread to countries with weaker health systems.Coming from WHO it's quite serious and shall be taken accordingly. Pakistan shall restrict and suspend flights to mainland china until it's contained.