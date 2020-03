Iran's coronavirus death toll jumps to 54, with 978 infected

Trump says he's ordering 'a lot of different elements of medical' to deal with coronavirus

President Donald Trump said on Friday that the US is ordering many supplies to prepare for a possible outbreak of coronavirus within the country's borders.





Among those supplies, he said, are "a lot of different elements of medical."





It's unclear what the president meant by "elements of medical."





His statements came as the White House weathers a firestorm over its conflicting messages about the severity of the coronavirus threat and its attempts to muzzle public health officials from giving more information to the public about the disease.





Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.



Coronavirus: Could It Destroy the Cruise Ship Industry?