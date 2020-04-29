Coronavirus Daily Death Toll in Iran Down to 70

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The daily death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic in Iran dropped again, standing at 70 on Sunday.

Providing the latest statistics for the coronavirus infection, the Health Ministry's spokeswoman said the pandemic has claimed 70 lives over the past 24 hours, one of the lowest fatalities in the past seven months.The overall coronavirus death toll in Iran stands at 57,959, Sima Sadat Lari said.The spokeswoman also noted that the total number of people tested positive for COVID-19 in the country has hit 1,418,000 after the detection of 6,268 new cases since yesterday.More than 1.21 million patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across Iran, Lari said.Among those undergoing treatment at present, 3,932 are being kept in the Intensive Care Units of medical centers because of critical health conditions, she said.She also noted that more than 9,285,000 million coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has surpassed 103 million and the death toll has exceeded 2.23 million.