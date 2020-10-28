What's new

Coronavirus/covid19 scam of the century?

Hi everyone, there are multiple evidences which suggest that this whole corona thing is but a hoax and a scam. So I will begin with what's happening in India:

1) The government media are ranting corona/covid since the last 7 months and even our caller tune has been changed with stupid covid messages. It would appear that they are following Geobble's technique ie to repeat a lie 100 times and it will become a truth.

2) Doctors are labelling all kinds of deaths as covid deaths be it due to heart disease, asthma, diabetes, COPD and even accident related deaths. Only those patients are dying of so called covid who were treated in covid hospitals designated by the GoI.

3) Drugs are being prescribed to covid patients as per WHO protocol, these include remdesivir, favipiravir, hudroxychloroquin etc are known to have dangerous side effects which can even kill. This can also be attributed to the cause of death in covid patients.

3) Alternative medicine techniques like Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy etc have been banned for treatment of covid patients.

4). Covid patients who appeared healthy at the time of getting admitted to covid hospitals died in just 2 to 3 days mysteriously and their families were not even allowed to look at their bodies. Rumours are they were killed and their organs were harvested and sold.

5) The tests done to diagnose covid are highly inaccurate. There are many instances where individuals got themselves tested for covid multiple times in the same day and got both positive and negative results from the same test. People are getting locked up in quarantine centres due to these useless and inaccurate and unreliable test kits.

6) YouTube channels who try to expose this international conspiracy are being deleted by the YouTube.

That's not all, worse things are going on in the country in the name of covid. Livelihoods of millions have been destroyed and the the government is trying to end the freedom and democracy in the country.
 
Syama Ayas said:
Unless this thread is sarcastic, your opinion of COVID will change when you or your family member is infected with it

I hope it doesn't come to that
This is just a normal flu. I never wore a mask or used sanitizers neither me or anyone in my family got this flu. It's definitely a scam to depopulate the planet of humans.
All hindi/urdu speaking people please watch this video till end

 
1) Repeating a truth 100 x is sometimes needed in dumb populations.

2) In fact, the opposite is true. Covid deaths are covered up by declaring them as due to comorbidities. Those apparent "non-Covid deaths" still require urgent incineration of the deceased without family members present or last rites.

science.thewire.in

India Is Undercounting Its COVID-19 Deaths. This Is How. - The Wire Science

Officials in seven states admitted they weren't including suspected deaths in their published COVID-19 death tolls.
science.thewire.in science.thewire.in

3) Again, the opposite is true in India. Covid SOPs from government funded departments mention yoga and ayurveda as valid therapies.

Ministry of AYUSH

www.ayush.gov.in www.ayush.gov.in

4) hmm......where to even begin with this one....

5) There is some truth to this. However, the unreliability of different tests, false positives and false negatives doesn't render the pathogen some made up entity. It simply means not all tests are reliable or 100% sensitive or 100% specific.

6) Please see response number (4).
 
Good for you..
Fair warning though, don't ever come within 10ft of me or my family or friends or colleagues or people I know and care about.
 
