Coronavirus claims the life of first NYC correction officer: union









The first city correction officer died on Friday after contracting coronavirus, union officials said.



Officer Quinsey Simpson, an 18-year veteran of the Department of Correction, worked in the Security Operations Division at Rikers Island.



“Correction Officer Simpson served our department with dignity and honor for nearly twenty years," said Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association President Elias Husamudeen.



“He embodied the very best qualities of New York City’s Boldest and was extremely well-liked by his fellow officers,” Husamudeen said. "His tragic death from this invisible disease has left our hearts broken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”



https://www.nydailynews.com/coronav...0200328-nigkl3rp2ngctghyftmfkyq66u-story.html











Jacobi nurses rebel against wearing same coronavirus mask for 5 days



Nurses at Jacobi hospital in the Bronx are rebelling against a new city hospital policy of rationing that would require them to reuse the same N95 mask for up to five days.



They’re told to put another surgical mask over the same mask to prevent contamination.



“Management is limiting access to PPE equipment, and asking nurses to reuse N95s for an entire week. This is unacceptable for nurses and the COVID patients we are trying to save,” Jacobi nurse Kelley Cabrera told The Post.



“We’re being asked to do something we would have been reprimanded for a month ago. We’re putting ourselves and our patients in danger by doing this,” added Cabrera, the Nurses Association union rep at the facility.



Ideally nurses should use one mask per visit with a patient and then discard for infection control, Cabrera, who works in the emergency department, said.



Jacobi nurses are so incensed that they are holding a rally outside the hospital Saturday to protest the policy.



Cabrera said city health authorities know this is a risky practice but they’re imposing it because of inadequate supplies.



A notice to staffers sent by Jacobi Chief Medical Officer Michael Zinaman and Chief Nurse Officer Suzanne Pennacchio said “N95s can be re-used up to five days per H+H [Health+Hospitals] guidelines.”



They said “surgical masks are to be worn over N95 masks” to bolster safety.



Cabrera pointed to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that say if there is a shortage of masks health care workers can use “homemade masks (e.g., bandana, scarf) for care of patients with COVID-19 as a last resort…..”



Health+Hospitals issued a statement Friday night saying that “every health care worker in our system who needs PPE [personal protective equipment} is able to receive what they need” but acknowledged “we have taken serious measures to conserve what we do have.”



“Nurses are the heart of NYC Health + Hospitals and their safety during our COVID-19 response is a top priority. We currently have the supplies needed for all of our staff, but are fully cognizant that there is a nationwide shortage of supplies,” the statement said, adding, “we continue to advocate to local, state and federal agencies for additional personal protective equipment.”



Jacobi and the public hospitals are following guidelines set forth by the CDC and city and state health departments and each healthcare worker has the ability to use or reuse any equipment “based on their own assessment of appropriateness,” an Health+Hospitals official said.



Meanwhile during a press briefing Friday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said additional masks and other protective gear are being shipped to hospitals.



The revolt against the rationing of masks follows The Post report of nurses at Mt. Sinai West hospital resorting to wearing trash bags over their uniforms to protest the rationing of gowns, and blamed the situation for the coronavirus death of a beloved colleague, Kious Kelly.



Mt. Sinai denied any shortage of protective gear.





https://nypost.com/2020/03/27/jacobi-nurses-rebel-against-wearing-same-coronavirus-mask-for-5-days/







MTA distributing 75,000 masks to work force





By: Stephen M. Lepore













NEW YORK — The MTA has secured masks to help out its workforce during the coronavirus pandemic.



NYC Transit, MTA Bus, LIRR and Metro-North employees will be getting 75,000 masks in the coming days, with the number expected to increase in order to replenish weekly. The plan for distribution of masks is being finalized in coming days.



Medical guidance continues to be that masks are not recommended as protection against COVID-19, however, masks will be made available to employees who choose to wear them.



"Obtaining a large number of masks for our incredible MTA workforce is great news and I know comes as a relief to many,” said Patrick J. Foye, MTA Chairman and CEO. “Medical guidance on this issue remains the same — masks offer protection only for those who are ill, and only in prevention of their spreading of the virus. That said, I know wearing a mask at this uncertain time offers additional comfort to many of our employees, and I am grateful we are able to provide that."



“We’ve been working very hard to try and secure masks for transit workers during what has been widely reported as a global shortage of supplies,” Transport Workers Union Local 100 President Tony Utano said. “This has been a very traumatic time for my members and I hope these masks will give them some peace of mind as they continue providing essential bus and subway service to New York, especially for our nurses, EMS personnel, firefighters and police.”



As of Friday, there were 25,573 coronavirus cases in New York City and 366 people have died.





https://www.pix11.com/news/coronavirus/mta-distributing-75-000-masks-to-work-force













































































































































































Queens Uber driver died of COVID after he stopped giving rides out of fear of the virus

A shocking new Facebook video shows disturbing, crowded conditions inside the emergency room at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Queens — with gurneys crammed side by side and sick patients waiting on chairs amid the coronavirus pandemic.



“Who is the sickest patient needs to go up?” a stressed voice can be heard asking at one point.



“I don’t know,” another voice answers.



The video was posted Thursday by a Facebook user who received it from an anonymous hospital worker.



At the time it was posted, the latest city figures showed Queens leading New York City with 7,362 reported cases of infection — the highest percentage in the five boroughs.



At least 850 New Yorkers were being treated in ICUs out of 4,720 patients hospitalized citywide.



A hospital spokesman declined to comment on the video, except to say that it was “unauthorized” and filmed inside the emergency room.

https://nypost.com/2020/03/27/coronavirus-in-ny-video-shows-disturbing-crowded-hospital-er/