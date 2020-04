Because the first batch of delivery was faulty, also Turkey has canceled orders for the chinese antigen kit. It is not very difficult for countries to produce these kits. Also most of them are already producing own kits. However, there will be a capacity problem for a month or two. Unfortunately, Chinese companies are turning the low control conditions created by this emergency situation into a profit opportunity. Let's leave the antigen kits aside. It turned out that about 1 million masks that the Netherlands bought from a Chinese company were faulty. Yes, they did send counterfeit medical comsumables to even the simplest medical needs. The Chinese state should impose heavy sanctions on such companies.

