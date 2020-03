Coronavirus: pathogen could have been spreading in humans for decades , study says

Virus may have jumped from animal to humans long before the first detection in Wuhan, according to research by an international team of scientists

Findings significantly reduce the possibility of the virus having a laboratory origin, director of the US National Institute of Health says

Stephen Chen in Beijing |

Published: 4:30pm, 29 Mar, 2020 in Beijing | SCMP Published: 4:30pm, 29 Mar, 2020

The study, conducted by Kristian Andersen from the Scripps Research Institute in California, Andrew Rambaut from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, Ian Lipkin from Columbia University in New York, Edward Holmes from the University of Sydney, and Robert Garry from Tulane University in New Orleans, was published in the scientific journal Nature Medicine on March 17.

They said also that the most powerful computer models based on current knowledge about the coronavirus could not generate such a strange but highly efficient spike protein structure to bind with host cells.

had significantly reduced

] [take note, you people in India

“There will be a day when the whole thing comes to light.”



Italian professor repeats warning coronavirus may have spread outside China last year

Giuseppe Remuzzi’s comments were seized on by Chinese state media amid the acrimonious row with the US, but he says the key question is how far Covid-19 had spread before it was identified

Academic says ‘strange pneumonias’ in Italy last November suggest it may have reached Europe before anyone knew what the disease was