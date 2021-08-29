Coronavirus: Chinese residents start receiving vaccine boosters

Tai Hai Chen
Oct 15, 2017
Chinese residents start receiving Covid-19 vaccine boosters
Local authorities across the country are rolling out the jabs and under-60s are eligible to receive an extra shot in many parts of the country.
A number of Chinese provinces and cities have started giving Covid-19 vaccine boosters to people who received their first two shots at least six months ago.
The roll-out comes after close to 80 per cent of the population has been vaccinated, and as more data shows waning immunity from the inactivated vaccines that are the most commonly used type in China.
Last week, an expert group from the World Health Organization recommended that over-60s given Sinovac or Sinopharm’s vaccines should receive a third shot, although they refrained from calling it a booster.