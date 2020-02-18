What's new

Coronavirus: China traces path of infected tourists, closes popular sites to contain new outbreak

www.scmp.com

China traces path of 8 infected tourists to contain new outbreak

Outbreak comes as country prepares for tough control measures to fend off a potential double epidemic of seasonal influenza and Covid-19.
www.scmp.com

  • Outbreak comes as country prepares for tough control measures to fend off a potential double epidemic of seasonal influenza and Covid-19
  • Retired professors were first to test positive in Xian after visiting Inner Mongolia, Gansu and Shaanxi provinces

China has recorded a new community outbreak involving eight people as it braces for a challenging winter of Covid-19 control.
A couple of retired university professors from Shanghai tested positive in the tourist city of Xian in Shaanxi province late on Friday. Later their travel companions – two couples from Shanghai and the southern city of Haikou and another man from Shanghai, all in their 60s – returned positive tests on Sunday and were treated in Xian.
Their close contact – whose age and gender was not revealed – in Yinchuan, in the Ningxia Hui autonomous region, had been travelling in Gansu province with them and was traced by health authorities in Yinchuan after returning home and returning a positive test result.
The source of infection is not known.
 
