Coronavirus: China is killing the pets of Covid-19 patients without their consent under draconian new measures

‘Your furry babies will die’: China is killing coronavirus patient’s pets Chinese Covid-19 patients are returning home to find their pets have been killed by local authorities without their consent under the country’s harsh virus containment measures.

China is battling renewed coronavirus outbreaks as Beijing persists with its controversial zero tolerance strategy for Covid-19

Some have reported coming home to find their pets have been killed while they were in quarantine or being treated

Please don’t stop advocating, because if you don’t care, maybe it’s your furry babies that will die next online commenter

