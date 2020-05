Coronavirus: China could cut US debt holdings in response to White House Covid-19 compensation threats, analysts say

US news reports suggest White House officials have already considered the idea of cancelling all or part of the US$1.1 trillion debt owed to China

In response to the debate over the highly unlikely ‘nuclear option’, China could cut its holdings as the US ramps up borrowing to pay coronavirus-related costs



It's such a crazy idea that anyone who has made it should really have their fitness for office reconsideredCliff Tan

In the coming months, [China could] halt its Treasury purchases to send a clear signal of its intentions Iris Pang

This is simply because the US dollar can be weaponised by the US government