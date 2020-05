During the early 90s, India was self-reliant in manufacturing APIs.

Its about "cost" rather capability.

If Apple and Samsung could get Local to India, why not Pharma ?

Talking specifically about Pharma Industry and API :However, with the rise of China as a producer of API, it captured the Indian market with cheaper products and it eventually led to high economies of scale for China.“When China entered the market, it started selling APIs, which were 40 per cent cheaper than Indian APIs,” said an official from a Mumbai-based pharma company.But with an increase in the cost of labour in China, Chinese APIs are now cheaper by 20 per cent than Indian APIs.“China created a low-cost API manufacturing industry. The industry was backed by the low cost of capital followed by aggressive government funding models, tax incentives. Their cost of operation is one-fourth of India’s cost. Even the cost of finance in China is 6-7 per cent against India’s 13-14 per cent,” the official added.So, due to low-profit margins and non-lucrative industry, Indian pharma companies over the years stopped manufacturing APIs.