I already gave away the conclusion at the top of the story, so I’m just going to repeat it once more, hoping that this article has helped to convince you of it: The number of reported COVID-19is not a very useful indicator of anything unless you also know something about howare being conducted.In fact, in some cases, places with lower nominal case counts may actually be worse off. In general, a high number of tests is associated with a more robust medical infrastructure and a more adept government response to the coronavirus. The countries that are doing a lot of testing also tend to have low fatality rates — not just low(how many people die as a fraction of known cases) but also lower rates of death as a share of the overall population. Germany, for example, which is conducting about 50,000 tests per day — seven times more than the U.K. — has more than twice as many reported cases as the U.K., but they’ve also had only about one-third as many deaths.Put another way: Doing more tests is good, and likely leads to better long-run outcomes, even if it also results in higher case counts that people will freak out about in the short run. I don’t usually like to be so didactic, but I hope you’ll be a more educated consumer of COVID-19 data instead of just looking at case counts ticking upward on cable news screens without context. That context includes not only reporting about the amount of testing, but also indications such as hospital strain, which are more robust since they aren’t subject to as many vagaries about how tests are conducted.Even if you’re not from New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily briefings are worth watching because they do the best job I’ve seen of providing this context.And if you do want to play with your own scenarios to see how all of this works… here’s the link to that Excel sheet . Have fun, but keep in mind that even though there are a lot of parameters you can tweak, the scenarios are still a fairly crude simplification of the complex situation on the ground in any given state or country.