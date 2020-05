1)education investment

2)infrastructure investment



South korea, japan can- but its expensive.

Singapore lacks the scale in almost everything(too small)





Mostly East asian regions because the top 2 factor is a cultural thing- theres no denying these.





i dont see any other countries that can provide what china does.





for example this modi wants to lure companies.





did he set aside funds for education subsidies n prep its labor force to be employable but theese MNCs hes trying to lure?





Did he upgrade the ports, warehouses, indfdustrial parks, railway lands, airports for these MNCs hes trying to lure?



it's not as simple as just merely 'setting asside land twice the size of luxemburg'

