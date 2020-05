As the coronavirus spreads through Indonesia, the fears of the ethnic Chinese community go beyond whether the health care system can cope

Covid-19 has prompted a new outbreak of discrimination in a country that has long struggled with racial tensions

In Indonesia, anti-Chinese sentiment is on the rise. Photo: Reuters

Angry mobs burn cars and Chinese shops as they plunder shops in Jakarta in the riots of 1998. Photo: AFP



Indonesian Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto. Photo: Reuters

A mosque in Indonesia is disinfected to guard against the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters