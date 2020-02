BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – The Lebanese Minister of Public Health, Hamad Hassan, announced on Friday the first infection of a Lebanese woman with the coronavirus, saying that she was transported from the Rafic Hariri International Airport Beirut. Click to expand...

Four Iranians have died after contracting the coronavirus, with health authorities warning it has spread to multiple cities, while Israel and Lebanon declared their first domestic cases as the deadly epidemic spreads across the Middle East. Click to expand...

After hearing the Coronavirus spreading in Iran, UAE, Lebanon and Israel, it got me thinking that the Middle East and the Mediterranean countries could be a lot worse than the West especially if it spreads in conflict zones and refugee camps as they won't have the resources to deal with it.Saudi Arabia could also close Hajj this year by justifying that Muslims cannot travel during a global pandemic.Thoughts?